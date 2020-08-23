Pompeo to visit Sudan after Israel, UAE stops

A Sudanese government official said on Sunday that U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is to visit Sudan in the coming days, shortly after his visit to Israel and the United Arab Emirates on Monday and Tuesday.

A Sudanese government official said on Sunday that U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is to visit Sudan in the coming days, shortly after his visit to Israel and the United Arab Emirates on Monday and Tuesday.

A Sudanese government official said on Sunday that U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is to visit Sudan in the coming days, shortly after his visit to Israel and the United Arab Emirates on Monday and Tuesday.