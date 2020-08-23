Pompeo to visit Sudan after Israel, UAE stops

A Sudanese government official said on Sunday that U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is to visit Sudan in the coming days, shortly after his visit to Israel and the United Arab Emirates on Monday and Tuesday.
Sudan has been normalizing relations with the United States since the overthrow of former leader Omar al-Bashir in April 2019 but is still seeking removal from a list of countries the U.S. considers as state sponsors of terrorism.
Pompeo is also due to following an accord between Israel and the UAE this month to forge full relations.