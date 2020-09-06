India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases

India added more than 90,000 cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, a global daily record, according to data from the federal health ministry.

There were 90,632 new cases in the 24 hours to Sunday, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Famlily Welfare, while the number of deaths rose by 1,065 to 70,626.

