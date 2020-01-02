Hassidic man assaulted by two African-American women in New York - NY Post

Two African-American women assaulted a 22-year-old ultra-Orthodox man on Wednesday, near Broadway in Manhattan, the New York Post reported.
The women verbally abused the young man yelling “F— you Jew” and “I will kill you Jews,” while one of the women tried to grab his phone and then pushed him to the ground.
The victim sustained minor injuries after he was hit in the face with a cell phone, police said, but did not confirm whether the assault was a hate crime.
שתי נשים אפרו-אמריקניות תקפו חרדי בן 22 באזור ברודווי שבניו יורק, ארצות הברית, קיללו אותו ושברו את הטלפון הנייד שלו כשהוא ניסה לצלם אותן. בין היתר הן צעקו לעברו: "אתה יהודי מקולל, אנחנו נהרוג את היהודים", ודחפו אותו לקרקע. כך דיווח ה'ניו יורק פוסט'. המשטרה עצרה את שתיהן, ומסרה כי הצעיר נפצע קלות בפניו. מדובר בתקיפה ה-12 על רקע אנטישמי המדווחת בניו יורק בשבוע האחרון. עם זאת, המשטרה לא ציינה כי מדובר בפשע שנאה.
First published: 08:17 , 01.02.20