Israeli jailed in Russia confronts judge over 'fake' confession

Israeli woman jailed in Russia for seven years over drug offenses confronted the judge during her appeal hearing, denying she has admitted to the charges against her.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

The 26-year-old Naama Issachar was arrested in April while in transit in a Moscow airport, en route from India to Israel, and accused of carrying 9.5 grams of cannabis. Russian authorities charged her with drug smuggling. She was sentenced by a court in Moscow last October.

Naama Issachar during her appeal hearing ( Photo: AFP )

Issachar, who was sitting inside a glass cell inside the courtroom, said when’d been asked to sign her confession there was no interpreters and speculated the final confession might even have been fabricated.

The judge said the Israeli yoga instructor partially admitted to illegal possession of drugs and drug smuggling.

This prompted Naama to once again say she has never admitted to charges of drug possession and was not aware of the marijuana that was in her bag at all.

Her defense team reiterated she had no intention of illegally smuggling the drugs during her journey.