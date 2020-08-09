Palestinian charged in 2010 killing of 2 soldiers

The Shin Bet security services says a Gaza man arrested last month was involved in the killing of two IDF soldiers in 2010. He was charged Sunday for involvement in the attack.
Abdullah Daghmah, 38, was detained in July as he entered Israel from Gaza in order to donate bone marrow to his brother who was hospitalized near Tel Aviv.
During questioning, the Shin Bet says, it became clear that he was involved in the March 2010 attack at the Gaza border fence that killed Maj. Eliraz Peretz and Staff Sgt. Ilan Sviatkovsky.