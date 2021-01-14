UN watchdog confirms another Iranian breach of nuclear deal

The United Nations' atomic watchdog agency confirmed Thursday that Iran has informed it that the country has begun installing equipment for the production of uranium metal, which would be another violation of the landmark nuclear deal with world powers.

