PM claims Supreme Court interference in his immunity committee is not 'proper'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote in a statement to the Supreme Court that interfering with forming the Knesset committee that will decide whether he gets immunity or not is meddling in parliamentary and political proceedings.
"It is not right nor proper to force the Knesset, which failed to form both a government and an opposition, to make decisions in such important matters," wrote the PM in his statement after an appeal was filed demanding a committee be formed in order to discuss Netanyahu's immunity as soon as possible.
First published: 15:11 , 12.30.19