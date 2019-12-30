PM claims Supreme Court interference in his immunity committee is not 'proper'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote in a statement to the Supreme Court that interfering with forming the Knesset committee that will decide whether he gets immunity or not is meddling in parliamentary and political proceedings.

