Unity government not likely, says Blue & White

Blue & White leaders say Benjamin Netanyahu is no longer interested in forming a unity government.

"This is not a negotiation, it is a fraud," say sources in the party.

Meanwhile, former Meretz-Labor partner Orly Levy said she will back Netanyahu as prime minister, bringing the right-wing parliamentary bloc to 59 members.

Meretz leader Nitzan Horowitz called for Levy's agreement with Netanyahu's Likud to be released, claiming she may have been bribed to make the move.

Horowitz also accused his former ally of stealing votes from the left for her personal benefit.