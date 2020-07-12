IDF: 6 major cities require 'unique' coronavirus treatment

According to the IDF's Coronavirus National Information and Knowledge Center, there are currently six major outbreak points in the country, which require immediate attention and "unique" treatment: Lod, Ramla, Jerusalem, Kiryat Malachi, Beit Shemesh and Beitar Illit.
The center added that in Bnei Brak and Kuseife a better awareness campaign about the virus is needed, along with more testing and enforcement of regulations, while in Kiryat Ata, Baqa al-Gharbiya and Tel Aviv, additional tests must be performed.