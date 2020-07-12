IDF: 6 major cities require 'unique' coronavirus treatment

According to the IDF's Coronavirus National Information and Knowledge Center, there are currently six major outbreak points in the country, which require immediate attention and "unique" treatment: Lod, Ramla, Jerusalem, Kiryat Malachi, Beit Shemesh and Beitar Illit.

According to the IDF's Coronavirus National Information and Knowledge Center, there are currently six major outbreak points in the country, which require immediate attention and "unique" treatment: Lod, Ramla, Jerusalem, Kiryat Malachi, Beit Shemesh and Beitar Illit.

According to the IDF's Coronavirus National Information and Knowledge Center, there are currently six major outbreak points in the country, which require immediate attention and "unique" treatment: Lod, Ramla, Jerusalem, Kiryat Malachi, Beit Shemesh and Beitar Illit.