Eight Maccabi Tel Aviv FC soccer fans were arrested in on Saturday night after rioting following the team's championship win.

The first four were arrested for rioting and throwing objects at Kiryat Shalom.

Later, more fans arrived at Rabin Square and continued to riot.

