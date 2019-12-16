New Right launches election campaign featuring Bennett, sans Shaked

The New Right party on Monday launched an election campaign ahead of the March 2 vote, with the faction's co-founder Ayelet Shaked missing from the promotional materials.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

The party's chairman and current defense minister, Naftali Bennett, is the only one appearing on an official poster under the slogan: "The New Right, the Secure Right."

The New Right official campaign poster

The former justice minister apparently has not yet decided which party she is going to run with in the upcoming election, Israel's third in less than 12 months.

Last week the Knesset approved a motion to dissolve itself and hold an unprecedented third national vote in less than a year on March 2, 2020.

The New Right is the first party which appears to have officially started the 2020 election campaign.

The campaign is expected to focus mainly on winning the vote of the Russian-speaking sector, as well as cities with a high percentage of Blue and White voters in the center of the country.

Ayelet Shaked and Naftali Bennett ( Photo: Amit Shaabi )

"There cannot be the rule of the right-wing without the New Right,” said the party in an official statement. “Our kind of right is not just political … but on an economic level, individual freedom that’s not committed to committees.”

According to Bennett, the party will run independently of the right-wing bloc in the elections and the defense minister is currently establishing a list of candidates for the Knesset, the campaign team and the key messages.

In the coming days, the party will set up its official headquarters and a conference will be scheduled.











