Yesh Atid MK calls for internal elections

Yesh Atid MK Ofer Shelah asked party chairman Yair Lapid to hold internal elections for the party's leadership, announcing that he would run for the post himself.

Yesh Atid MK Ofer Shelah asked party chairman Yair Lapid to hold internal elections for the party's leadership, announcing that he would run for the post himself.

Yesh Atid MK Ofer Shelah asked party chairman Yair Lapid to hold internal elections for the party's leadership, announcing that he would run for the post himself.

"I met with Lapid and showed him the need to renew the face of Yesh Atid," wrote Shelah on Facebook. "Such a move must start with early, immediate and open elections."

"I met with Lapid and showed him the need to renew the face of Yesh Atid," wrote Shelah on Facebook. "Such a move must start with early, immediate and open elections."

"I met with Lapid and showed him the need to renew the face of Yesh Atid," wrote Shelah on Facebook. "Such a move must start with early, immediate and open elections."