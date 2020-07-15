Edelstein: barring a miracle, we are heading to lockdown

The minister said in an interview with Ynet that Israel will soon see 2,000 new cases daily as well as a rise in the number of seriously ill patients and those in need of ventilators, which will require tough decisions.

