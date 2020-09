Israel should not protect a former Mexican official believed to be residing there, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday, adding that Israel had been informed of an arrest warrant against the individual.

Israel should not protect a former Mexican official believed to be residing there, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday, adding that Israel had been informed of an arrest warrant against the individual.

Israel should not protect a former Mexican official believed to be residing there, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday, adding that Israel had been informed of an arrest warrant against the individual.