PA reports record number of daily coronavirus diagnoses in west Bank

The Palestinian Authority on Friday confirmed 73 new coronavirus cases in Palestinian territories, the highest number of daily infections since the onset of the pandemic in the West Bank.

In total, the Palestinians have reported 868 cases of the deadly pathogen, including in East Jerusalem, and 271 of them are still battling the virus.

In recent weeks, the number of confirmed virus patients in the Palestinian Authority has been single-digit, but yesterday 41 patients were diagnosed and yesterday 45 were diagnosed.

