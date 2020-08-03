Lebanese foreign minister quits over lack of will to reform

Lebanon's foreign minister resigned on Monday amid a severe economic and financial crisis gripping the Arab country, warning that a lack of vision and a will to make changes is risking turning Lebanon into a "failed state."

