AG responds to PM's accusations

Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit responded to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's accusations of "inaction in face of the calls to murder me and my family members."
"There is no basis to your claim that your or any of your family members' complaints are taken lightly," wrote Mandelblit. "All law enforcement elements take any complaint of incitement or threat very seriously and resolutely. Recently, 19 investigations were opened in connection with threats directed at you that were dealt with quickly and decisively."
Mandelblit also wrote that "public leaders also have central role and responsibility in calming the spirits, so we do not find ourselves facing difficult and unforgivable results."