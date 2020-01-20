Iran says Zarif not attending Davos as its organisers "changed its agenda"

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will not attend the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos this week because its organizers had "abruptly changed its agenda", its foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday.

