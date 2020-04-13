Far-right Yamina Party announces split from Netanyahu parliamentary bloc

The far-right Yamina party led by Defense Minister Naftali Bennett and former justice minister Ayelet Shaked announced Monday they will no longer be part of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing and religious parliamentary bloc after the PM appeared set to sign a coalition agreement with Blue & White leader Benny Gantz.
Sources in the Yamina party said Netanyahu sold the right-wing to save himself from the criminal charges he is facing.
Netanyahu has been indicted for bribery, fraud and breach of trust.