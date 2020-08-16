Top Russian and U.S. diplomats discuss UN meeting on Iran

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke on the phone on Sunday about Russia's proposal to hold a video summit at the United Nations to discuss Iran, the Russian foreign ministry said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke on the phone on Sunday about Russia's proposal to hold a video summit at the United Nations to discuss Iran, the Russian foreign ministry said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke on the phone on Sunday about Russia's proposal to hold a video summit at the United Nations to discuss Iran, the Russian foreign ministry said.