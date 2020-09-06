Israeli business delegations led by banks Hapoalim, Leumi to visit UAE

The heads of Israel's two biggest banks will travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this month, the first such visits since the two countries agreed to normalize relations.
One delegation led by Bank Hapoalim will leave on Sept. 8 and visit Abu Dhabi and Dubai, where it will meet with government and trade officials as well as the heads of the largest banks in the UAE.
Hapoalim CEO Dov Kotler on Sunday called it "a unique opportunity to establish economic relations and cooperation between our countries and their financial systems, which will yield economic growth for both parties."