Relatives of MH17 crash to seek damages from suspects, lawyers say

More than 300 relatives of victims who died when a Malaysia Airlines passenger plane was shot down in 2014 will seek unspecified damages from four suspects being tried in the Netherlands, lawyers representing family members said on Monday.
The suspects - three Russians and a Ukrainian - are being tried for murder and shooting down the passenger plane over eastern Ukraine, killing all 298 people onboard.
The four men remain at large and only one has legal representation in the trial, which is being conducted at a courtroom near Amsterdam.