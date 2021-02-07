Israel begins inoculating its diplomatic envoys

Israel has begun vaccinating its diplomatic representatives, starting with Israel's ambassador from London, Tzipi Hotovely, who arrived in Israel on Friday along with 11 other diplomats in order to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

Israel has begun vaccinating its diplomatic representatives, starting with Israel's ambassador from London, Tzipi Hotovely, who arrived in Israel on Friday along with 11 other diplomats in order to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

Israel has begun vaccinating its diplomatic representatives, starting with Israel's ambassador from London, Tzipi Hotovely, who arrived in Israel on Friday along with 11 other diplomats in order to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

Sunday, ten diplomats from the Israeli embassy in New Delhi and the Consulates General in Mumbai and Bangalore received the vaccine in Israel. Ten diplomats from Rome are also expected to arrive in Israel in order to receive the vaccine.

Sunday, ten diplomats from the Israeli embassy in New Delhi and the Consulates General in Mumbai and Bangalore received the vaccine in Israel. Ten diplomats from Rome are also expected to arrive in Israel in order to receive the vaccine.

Sunday, ten diplomats from the Israeli embassy in New Delhi and the Consulates General in Mumbai and Bangalore received the vaccine in Israel. Ten diplomats from Rome are also expected to arrive in Israel in order to receive the vaccine.