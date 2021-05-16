UK PM Johnson: Britain's Jews should not have to endure 'shameful racism'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday there was no place for anti-Semitism in society and that British Jews should not have to endure "shameful racism".
Johnson was responding in part to a video posted online earlier on Sunday showing a convoy of cars bearing Palestinian flags driving through a Jewish community in north London and broadcasting anti-Semitic messages from a megaphone.
"There is no place for anti-Semitism in our society," Johnson said on Twitter. "Ahead of Shavuot, I stand with Britain's Jews who should not have to endure the type of shameful racism we have seen today."
His comments also referred to other incidents of anti-Semitism over the weekend, an aide said.