Gantz orders opening of 3 new coronavirus hotels

Defense Minister Benny Gantz ordered on Sunday the opening of three new coronavirus hotels to house and treat both confirmed cases and people requiring quarantine.
Tel Aviv’s Metropolitan Hotel will house people who need to be in quarantine due to potential exposure to the virus; the Ye’arim Hotel outside of Jerusalem will cater specifically to the ultra-Orthodox population, and the Seven Arches Hotel in Jerusalem will house confirmed coronavirus patients who have light symptoms.
The hotels will be operated by the Israel Defense Forces’ Home Front Command.