Foreign Minister Ashkenazi to PM: 'put your ego aside and let the Defense Ministry deal with the crisis'

During a Ynet interview on Monday, Former IDF Chief of Staff and current Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, called on Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu to "put your ego aside and let the Defense Ministry deal with the coronavirus crisis."
According to Ashkenazi, "Israel's security establishments have the best emergency response system in the world. There is no country that can do better than Israel. We argue that there is no perceptive difference between viruses and missiles. Also the security system is the only system that can speak to the entire population."