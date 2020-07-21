Foreign Minister Ashkenazi to PM: 'put your ego aside and let the Defense Ministry deal with the crisis'

During a Ynet interview on Monday, Former IDF Chief of Staff and current Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, called on Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu to "put your ego aside and let the Defense Ministry deal with the coronavirus crisis."

