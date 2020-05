UN Envoy to the Middle East Nickolay Mladenov decried on Sunday the death of autistic Palestinian Iyad Hallak, who was shot to death by police in Jerusalem on Saturday.

"My heartfelt condolences to the family of Iyad HallaK, an unarmed Palestinian, shot and killed yesterday in Jerusalem," Mladenov wrote on Twitter.

