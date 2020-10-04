Pompeo shortens upcoming Asia trip after Trump falls ill with COVID-19

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will depart for Japan on Sunday but will not go to Mongolia and South Korea as originally planned, the State Department said on Saturday, after President Donald Trump was diagnosed and hospitalized due to the coronavirus.

