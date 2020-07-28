Netanyahu says wouldn't 'advise anyone to test us'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday toured Israel's border with Lebanon in the wake of a failed Hezbollah attack and said he wouldn't "advise anyone to test us."

On Monday the IDF troops thwarted an infiltration attempt by the Iran-backed group when a cell of between three and five advanced several meters into Israeli territory. The troops opened fire, including artillery, at the cell in the Har Dov region, also known as Shebaa Farms.

