IDF to punish soldiers over brawl at infantry training base

The IDF announced it will be punishing soldiers involved in a brawl that broke out on the Givati Infantry Brigade’s training base on Sunday, as well as their commanders.
Twenty-one soldiers were injured, with eight needed to be taken to the hospital, in a tussle that brokeout while soldiers from the Bedouin 585th reconnaissance unit’s training company and the Shaked Battalion’s training company were waiting in line to go into the dining hall for lunch.
The military sees this incident as irregular and severe, which does not match the IDF’s values or the behavior expected of its soldiers," a spokesperson said.