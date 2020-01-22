Macron says France 'inflexible' over Iran's nuclear ambitions

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that France will be inflexible about Iran's nuclear ambitions and that his country is determined Tehran will never acquire nuclear weapons.

