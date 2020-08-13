New Zealand PM Ardern expects coronavirus cluster to grow further

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Thursday she expected the coronavirus cluster in the country to grow further before slowing down, as the Pacific nation reported an additional 13 new cases from domestic transmission.

