Health Ministry reports 1,090 new virus cases since midnight

The Health Ministry on Sunday reported 1,090 new coronavirus cases since midnight, raising Israel's caseload to 74,102.

Also reported were eight additional virus-related deaths, raising the national death toll to 546.

Sheba Medical Center's coronavirus ward ( Photo: AFP )

Out of the 26,005 patients currently battling the virus, 331 are in serious condition, with 99 connected to ventilators.

Health authorities have conducted 10,028 coronavirus tests by Monday evening, with 8.3% of them yielding a positive result - a rise from 7.5% on Sunday.

The Health Ministry said it added only 19 beds to treat COVID -19 in hospitals since the coronavirus pandemic hit Israel.

In a report submitted to the Knesset State Control Committee, the ministry noted only 154 beds were added to hospitals in the course of the year.

Medical teams wear PPE ( Photo: AFP )

During February, hospitals had 16,302 beds able to treat COVID-19 and in July that number increased to just 16,321 beds. Additional beds were allocated for the treatment of the virus from existing internal medicine wards.

Government-owned hospital chiefs warned labor union representatives of possible layoffs due to diminishing income caused by the coronavirus.