Israel set to extend lockdown until end of January

Israel set to extend the full nationwide lockdown until the end of January in an effort to bring down the worrying surge in coronavirus cases and expand the vaccination campaign.

Israel's cabinet convened earlier on Tuesday to discuss an extension to its current strict lockdown, which is set to expire on Thursday, as the country for the first time saw 10,000 coronavirus infections in one day.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the cabinet meeting proposed to extend the lockdown until Sunday, January 31, with most ministers supporting the proposal. Netanyahu said the extension of the lockdown will aid the expansion of the vaccination campaign.

"We need to make an effort to boost vaccination drive, and for that to happen we need to extend the lockdown. We need to buy time, while there is a lockdown, it is possible to vaccinate millions. We need to go wherever there is a lag in vaccinations 'with a hammer' - the ultra-Orthodox and Arab communities - until all of us are vaccinated."

During the meeting, both Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benjamin Gantz demanded from the Health Ministry that Israelis as young as 16 be vaccinated as soon as possible. Netanyahu added that lockdown is the perfect time to expand the national inoculation campaign.

Health Ministry Director-General Prof. Hezi Levy said that officials will on Thursday discuss vaccinating high school students against COVID-19 so that their matriculation exams could go ahead as planned.

The government was also set to discuss closing Ben-Gurion International Airport, the country's primary entry port, except for essential flights.

The plan for new restrictions at the airport also include making it compulsory for anyone boarding a flight to Israel to present a negative COVID test before doing so. These new regulations were unlikely to take effect before January 23.