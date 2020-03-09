Israel's sick count climbs to 50 as more coronavirus cases emerge

Eleven more Israelis were confirmed to have contracted the novel coronavirus, the Health Ministry said on Monday, bringing the country's tally to 50.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter





Patient No. 40 is a 38-year-old man who traveled to Zurich with El Al flight LY347 that departed on February 23 at 11am and returned with El Al flight LY344 that landed in Israel on March 2 at 2:10am.

Medical Staff at Sheba Medical Center ( Photo: Avi Moalem )

The man traveled by private car to Austria and returned to Switzerland, also by private car, on March 1.

Patient No. 41 is a 52-year-old man who traveled to Zurich with Swiss flight LX257 that departed on February 29 at 5:20am and returned with Swiss flight LX256 that landed in Israel on March 6 at 2:30am.

The man traveled by private car to Austria and returned to Switzerland, also by private car, on March 1.

Patient No. 42 is a 41-year-old man who traveled from Tel Aviv to Istanbul with Pegasus flight PC786 that departed on February 25 at 5:30pm, from Istanbul to Madrid with Pegasus flight PC1099 that departed on February 26 at 8:45am, and returned from Madrid to Tel Aviv with El Al flight LY398 that landed in Israel on March 2 at 11:15pm.

The epidemiological report shows the patient was at the following locations after his return to Israel:

-Mapalim Hall in Rishon LeTsiyon on March 3 between 9pm and 11pm.

-Hotel David InterContinental Tel Aviv on March 4 between 6am and 4pm.

-Supermarket at Hamakhtesh 6 in Holon on March 4 between 4:30pm and 5:30pm.

Patient No. 43 is a 40-year-old woman from central Israel who traveled to Paris with El Al flight LY323 that departed on February 27 at 9am and returned with El Al flight LY324 that landed in Israel on March 5 at 3:45pm. The patient entered quarantine upon her arrival in Israel.

Medical Staff at Sheba Medical Center ( Photo: Shaul Golan )

Patient No. 44 is a woman from central Israel who traveled to Zurich with Swiss flight LX257 that departed on February 25 at 5:20am, from Zurich to Tenerife with Swiss flight LX8214 that departed on February 25 at 9:35am and returned with Swiss flight LX8215 from Tenerife to Zurich that departed on March 3 at 2pm and Swiss Flight LX256 from Zurich to Tel Aviv that departed on March 3 at 10:40pm.

The patient took part in an organized trip to Tenerife and returned on March 4. She stayed at the Las Vegas Hotel in Tenerife, where 9 groups of Israelis stayed at the time. The patient is in home quarantine since Wednesday, March 4.

Patient No. 45 is a 60-year-old woman from Jerusalem who came in direct contact with another confirmed patient.

Patients No. 46-48 are from central Israel and came in direct contact with another confirmed patient.

Patient No. 49 is a man from northern Israel who traveled to Lisbon with Air Portugal flight TAP1604 that departed on February 23 at 5am, from Lisbon to Tenerife with Air Portugal flight TAP1128 that departed on February 24 at 9:25am and returned with Air Portugal flight TAP1127 from Tenerife to Lisbon that departed on March 3 at 12:40am and Air Portugal flight TAP1603 from Lisbon to Tel Aviv that departed on March 4 at 2:20pm.

The patient used the airport's shuttle services on March 4 around 10:30pm to transport to the Herzliya train station and took a train to Hof Carmel train station in Haifa. He entered quarantine on March 4. He is currently hospitalized in moderate condition.

Patient No. 50 is a woman from northern Israel who traveled to Madria with Iberia flight IB3317 that departed on February 25 at 6am, from Madrid to Tenerife with Iberia flight IB3940 that departed on February 25 at 1:45pm and returned with Iberia flight IB 3943 from Tenerife to Madrid that departed on March 3 at 11:05am and Iberia flight IB3316 from Madrid to Tel Aviv that departed on March 3 at 5pm.

The patient the Hazafon Theater in Kiryat Haim on March 4 between 5:30pm and 6pm and entered quarantine later that day.

Meanwhile, the spouse of a doctor, who works at Sheba Medical Center in central Israel, has tested positive for the virus.

The hospital released a statement saying it is still unknown whether the doctor has contracted the virus as her test results are still pending.