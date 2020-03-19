Israel's coronavirus tally up to 573 but more recoveries reported

Another 44 people have tested positive for coronavirus since the morning hours bringing the total number of infected in Israel to 573, with six patients remaining in a serious condition, health authorities reported on Thursday.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter





The Health Ministry said at least 266 patients are hospitalized, 47 are at hotels turned into recovery centers for COVID-19 patients, while 86 others are being treated at home. At least 160 others are still being evaluated to decide whether they will be treated at a hospital or at home.

People with surgical masks on in Jerusalem ( Photo: AFP )

Fourteen patients have recovered and have already been released from hospitals. The number represents a welcome increase as three Israelis were found to be free of the pathogen on Thursday and are due to be discharged from hospitals.

The three patients had been hospitalized at Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva and were released in the afternoon hours.

Nevertheless, six patients remain in a serious condition. Thirteen others are in moderate condition and the rest in mild condition.

Police officers in hazmat suits in Tel Aviv

In the meantime, two internal wards were closed earlier on Thursday at Wolfson Hospital in Holon and Kaplan Medical Center in Rehovot after several doctors tested positive for COVID-19.

At least 20 members of staff who worked in proximity with the doctors have already entered a home-quarantine.