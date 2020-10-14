Israel posts 2,285 new virus cases as infection rate drops to 5.4%

Israel reported Wednesday evening 2,285 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed in the previous 24 hours out of 45,151 tests conducted, making the infection rate 5.4%, a decrease from the same figure reported a day earlier.

The number of patients in serious condition now stands at 755, of whom 241 are ventilated.

Coronavirus ward at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem ( Photo: AFP )

The official death toll has gone up to 2,09. Since the beginning of October. On Thursday last week, 50 patients died in one day, the highest single-day death tally reported in Israel. For comparison, over the entire month of June, only 40 patients passed away.

The tally of active patients currently ill with the disease has dropped to 44,688.

Of all the patients currently battling the virus across Israel, 5,342 reside in Jerusalem, 3,863 in Bnei Brak, 1,947 in Modi'in Illit, 1,621 in Ashdod, 1,609 in Tel Aviv, 1,268 in Netanya, 1.198 in Petah Tikva and 1,148 in Beit Shemesh.