Defying virus rules, hundreds seen celebrating at Hassidic wedding

Hundreds of Hassidic men were documented at a wedding in the ultra-Orthodox town of Modi'in Illit dancing abreast and sparsely wearing face masks.

The organizers, who feared that police forces would arrive at the scene, placed fences on a dirt road about 300 meters (1000 feet) from the wedding venue, which was held at an educational institution in the town. The event went on for several hours and only ended after midnight.

"There were checkups and not just anyone was allowed in," an attendee at the wedding told Ynet. "It was also held in a place relatively far from residential homes so that the music would not be heard."

Police said they have launched an investigation into the incident "to bring those responsible to justice."

Modi'in Illit has long faced high coronavirus morbidity and was designated a "red area" at one point due to the high number of infections among its residents.

Police cracked down extensively on health violations in the ultra-Orthodox town, with tensions even escalating to violent clashes between officers and locals.

Modi'in Illit has been placed under a nighttime curfew at one point as part of the measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 and even remained under strict restrictions for several more days after the end of the last nationwide lockdown in October.

These violations of health guidelines are mainly perpetrated by the hardline Jerusalemite faction whose people dismiss public health orders, opening educational institutions and holding public prayer services.

Also on Sunday, police received a report of another wedding held in Modi'in Illit. Officers who were called to the scene were unable to locate the event at first.