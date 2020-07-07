Egypt, France, Germany, Jordan warn Israel on annexation

The foreign ministers of Egypt, France, Germany and Jordan on Tuesday said they had discussed how to restart "a fruitful engagement" between the Israeli and Palestinian sides, adding that they would support any attempts to hold negotiations.

"We concur that any annexation of Palestinian territories occupied in 1967 would be a violation of international law and imperil the foundations of the peace process," they said in a statement distributed by the German Foreign Ministry after a videoconference between the ministers.

