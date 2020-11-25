Border Police troops thwart car-ramming at West Bank post

Border Police troops stopped a would-be Palestinian attacker from carrying out a car-ramming at the a-Za'im crossing in the Jerusalem area of the West Bank on Tuesday afternoon.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

He was shot and wounded by the troops at the scene.

Security forces at the scene of the would-be attack in the West Bank ( Photo: Shlomo Mor )

The suspect was in serious condition and receiving treatment at Hadassah Medical Center, Mount Scopus in Jerusalem.

There were no casualties among the Israeli troops.

"A short while ago an apparent attempted ramming attack took place at the A-Zaim crossing near [the settlement of] Ma'aleh Adumim," a Border Police spokesperson said, according to the local media.

"Border Police troops who were at the scene fired at the suspect, who was apparently wounded," the spokesperson said.

The scene of the attempted attack close to Maaleh Adumim

About three weeks ago, 28-year-old Palestinian terrorist Bilal Rujava fired at IDF fighters at the Samaria Brigade Square, near Nablus.

In response, the troops opened fire and shot the man dead. There were no casualties among the soldiers.

The attacker is believed to have the intersection close to the entrance to Nablus by car, and then opened fire on the troops at the position.

The attacker was a member of the Palestinian security forces.





This article initially erroneously reported a car-bombing and was corrected to car-ramming