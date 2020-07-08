U.S. first lady Melania Trump statue set on fire in Slovenia

A wooden sculpture of U.S. first lady Melania Trump was torched near her hometown of Sevnica, Slovenia, on the night of July Fourth, as Americans celebrated U.S. Independence Day, said the artist who commissioned the sculpture.
Brad Downey, a Berlin-based American artist, told Reuters he had the life-sized blackened, disfigured sculpture removed as soon as police informed him on July 5th of the incident.
In Washington, the office of Melania Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment.