Lebanon's Hezbollah said on Monday it brought down an Israeli drone that had entered Lebanese airspace, while the Israeli military said one of its drones had fallen inside Lebanon.

Lebanon's Hezbollah said on Monday it brought down an Israeli drone that had entered Lebanese airspace, while the Israeli military said one of its drones had fallen inside Lebanon.

Lebanon's Hezbollah said on Monday it brought down an Israeli drone that had entered Lebanese airspace, while the Israeli military said one of its drones had fallen inside Lebanon.

Hezbollah said in a statement carried by al-Manar television that it was now in control of the drone.

Hezbollah said in a statement carried by al-Manar television that it was now in control of the drone.

Hezbollah said in a statement carried by al-Manar television that it was now in control of the drone.