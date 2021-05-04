Health Ministry investigated management of Meron disaster

Four days after the disaster on Mount Meron, the Health Ministry conducted an investigation into the management of the incident in which 45 men were killed and 150 injured.
According to the ministry, Ziv Hospital in Safed was ill prepared to sort the wounded and regulate their evacuation. Furthermore, the helicopter landing pads in Sheba Medical Center in Tel HaShomer, Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv and Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva were all unfit to receive the wounded, and they were therefore evacuated to Jerusalem.