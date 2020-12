"Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy" author John le Carre, who cast flawed spies on to the bleak chessboard of Cold War rivalry, has died aged 89.

David Cornwell, known to the world as John le Carre, died after a short illness in Cornwall, southwestern England, on Saturday evening, said Jonny Geller, CEO of The Curtis Brown Group.

