Rambam Hospital staff go in isolation after exposed to coronavirus

Several staff members at Haifa's Rambam Medical Center were put in isolation Friday after they were potentially exposed to a confirmed coronavirus patient.
The patient is a father who accompanied his son who underwent surgery in the hospital's cardiac surgery department on April 10.
There are currently eight patients in the ward who will also be put under isolation conditions. Some patients will see their surgeries postponed. In the event of an emergency, the cardiac surgery department of Haifa's Carmel Medical Center will aid the remaining doctors and nurses in the ward.