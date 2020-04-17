Rambam Hospital staff go in isolation after exposed to coronavirus

Several staff members at Haifa's Rambam Medical Center were put in isolation Friday after they were potentially exposed to a confirmed coronavirus patient.

Several staff members at Haifa's Rambam Medical Center were put in isolation Friday after they were potentially exposed to a confirmed coronavirus patient.

Several staff members at Haifa's Rambam Medical Center were put in isolation Friday after they were potentially exposed to a confirmed coronavirus patient.

The patient is a father who accompanied his son who underwent surgery in the hospital's cardiac surgery department on April 10.

The patient is a father who accompanied his son who underwent surgery in the hospital's cardiac surgery department on April 10.

The patient is a father who accompanied his son who underwent surgery in the hospital's cardiac surgery department on April 10.