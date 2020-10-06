U.S. judge to hold Nov. 4 hearing on Commerce Dept TikTok ban

A U.S. judge said on Tuesday he would hold a Nov. 4 hearing on whether to allow the U.S. government to bar transactions with TikTok, a move that the Chinese-owned short video-sharing app has warned would effectively ban its use in the United States.
U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols in Washington issued a preliminary injunction on Sept. 27 that barred the U.S. Commerce Department from ordering Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google app stores to remove TikTok for download by new users.
Nichols must now decide whether to block the other aspects of the Commerce Department order set to take effect on Nov. 12. Nichols' new hearing is scheduled for one day after the presidential election.