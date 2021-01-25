Facebook deletes Netanyahu post, suspends chatbot over privacy violation

Facebook Sunday deleted a post by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and suspended a chatbot operated by his official account for a week for violating the social media network’s privacy policy.
The chatbot has been sending private messages to followers, asking them to provide personal details of people over the age of 60 who have not yet been vaccinated against the coronavirus, adding that the premier will then persuade them to get the inoculation.
The request was also featured in the deleted post.
"In accordance with our privacy policy, we don’t allow content that shares or asks for people’s medical information," Facebook Israel said.