Two more suspects linked to Vienna terror attack arrested - prosecutors

An Austrian of Afghan descent whose genetic material was allegedly found on the weapon that a jihadist used to kill four people in Vienna last month has been arrested, prosecutors said on Sunday.
Authorities will seek court approval to put the 26-year-old into investigative custody, a spokeswoman for Vienna prosecutors said, confirming a report in the Krone newspaper.
"Traces of DNA from this person were found on the weapon," she said.Another suspect was also arrested, she said, without giving details.