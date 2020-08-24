Health official warns of 'serious danger' in pilgrimage to Uman

Head of Public Health in the Health Ministry Dr. Sharon Alroy Price warned on Monday that there is a "serious danger" regarding the annual Rosh Hashana pilgrimage to the Ukrainian city of Uman.
"There is a serious danger in flights to Uman. Ukraine is a 'red' country with high coronavirus morbidity," she said.
"It is understandable why Hasidic Jews need and want to travel, and we are aware of it, but this poses as a serious threat to a serious increase in virus infections and we request of them to not take part in it this year."