Health official warns of 'serious danger' in pilgrimage to Uman

Head of Public Health in the Health Ministry Dr. Sharon Alroy Price warned on Monday that there is a "serious danger" regarding the annual Rosh Hashana pilgrimage to the Ukrainian city of Uman.

Head of Public Health in the Health Ministry Dr. Sharon Alroy Price warned on Monday that there is a "serious danger" regarding the annual Rosh Hashana pilgrimage to the Ukrainian city of Uman.

Head of Public Health in the Health Ministry Dr. Sharon Alroy Price warned on Monday that there is a "serious danger" regarding the annual Rosh Hashana pilgrimage to the Ukrainian city of Uman.

"There is a serious danger in flights to Uman. Ukraine is a 'red' country with high coronavirus morbidity," she said.

"There is a serious danger in flights to Uman. Ukraine is a 'red' country with high coronavirus morbidity," she said.

"There is a serious danger in flights to Uman. Ukraine is a 'red' country with high coronavirus morbidity," she said.