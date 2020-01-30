Hamas' Meshaal says Palestinians working to foil Trump plan

Palestinians around the world are uniting to thwart U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan, former Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal said Thursday, criticizing Arab governments who supported the plan.

