Hamas' Meshaal says Palestinians working to foil Trump plan

Palestinians around the world are uniting to thwart U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan, former Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal said Thursday, criticizing Arab governments who supported the plan.
"We completely reject this deal and we are confident it will fail. But we will not wait for its failure, we will make it fail," Meshaal told Reuters from his residence in Qatar's capital Doha.
Trump's plan, unveiled alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, envisages a two-state solution with Israel and a future Palestinian state living alongside each other, but with strict conditions that Palestinians have balked at.